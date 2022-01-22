Legendary veteran Football Coach Subhas Bhowmick passes away

Subhas Bhowmick, a legendary former player and coach, died on Saturday in a Kolkata hospital. Bhowmick had been suffering from kidney ailments for a few months and was under treatment for the same. Bhowmick was a member of the Indian squad that won bronze at the Asian Games in 1970. He was a striker for a number of notable clubs, including Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in Kolkata, as well as Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar, and Churchill Brothers.

Bhowmick retired from playing in 1979 and went on to become a renowned coach. In 2003, he guided East Bengal to the ASEAN title and two National League titles in a row. As technical director at Churchill Brothers, he repeated his success.

After testing positive for Covid 19, Bhowmick was admitted to a nursing facility in Ekbalpur, Kolkata. ‘It’s heartbreaking to hear that Bhowmick-da, one of his generation’s greatest footballers, has passed away. His tremendous contribution to Indian football will live on in our hearts and minds forever. Indian football has been progressively worse. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family. I share the grief,’ said All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.