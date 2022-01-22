State government extends closure of educational institutions

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government extended the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, till January 30. The decision was announced after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the educational institutions in the state will remain closed and online classes will continue. The state government had closed all schools and colleges till January 23, 2022 . The government had directed schools to organise vaccination camps for students between the age group of 15 and 18. Students have been allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 16,142 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths. The overall infection tally surged to 19,16,616. As many as 23,022 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection so far.