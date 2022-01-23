Doctor arrested with drugs is the key person in drug trade, claims Kerala police

Thrissur: Kerala police claimed that Aquil Muhammad Hussain, a doctor in Thrissur Medical College is the key person in drug trade. Aquil Muhammad Hussain was arrested on January 18 with illicit drugs such as MDMA and LSD stamps.

As per the police, he supplied narcotic substances to several students. The police is also investigating the role of the son of a politician in the drug trade in the Thrissur Medical College.

Dr Aquil Muhammad Hussain has confessed that around 15 doctors in the Thrissur medical college are addicted to the regular usage of drugs and his room is a hub for all drug dealings. He got MDMA from Bangalore and hashish oil from Visakhapatnam. He was selling all these drugs at a higher price.

According to police, there were regular rave parties in the hostels in which girls and boys together used drugs and other intoxicating substances. The police have recovered MDM, hashish oil and other narcotic substances from Dr Aquil.