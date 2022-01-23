Military base in Burkina Faso hit by heavy gunfire

Heavy gunfire erupted early on Sunday at a military camp in Burkina Faso’s capital, raising worries of a coup attempt following weeks of mounting dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the country’s Islamic insurgency.

The administration issued a statement recognising gunshots in army barracks but denying that the army was attempting to take over the country. According to Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained.

The gunshots was described as “acts of discontent by soldiers” by the state broadcaster RTB.

The statement read, “The military hierarchy is striving to restore quiet and tranquillity in the barracks.” “Contrary to some reports, no republican institution has been targeted.”

The mutinous soldiers took possession of the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks on Sunday morning, as crowds gathered outside the post to support them. Soldiers fired into the air, venting their rage towards the president over troop losses.