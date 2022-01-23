Pakistan is supporting Chinese repression of Uyghur Muslims, claims report

Toronto: A study published by International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) has claimed that Pakistan is supporting Chinese repression of Uyghur Muslims. The Canada based think tank in its report said that China’s economic rise and presence in Pakistan has given Beijing the scope to take off ‘Transnational Repression’ including the violation of human rights and persecution of Uyghur minorities in the Xinjiang province in China.

Pakistan is included in the black list of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XAR), along with 25 other countries. This means that anyone who is from or has visited or has any sort of ties or communication in these blacklisted countries will not be trusted.

The report claims that there has been trans-border commerce between Pakistan and Xinjiang region. Also, several Pakistani nationals and Uyghurs have forged marriages. The deportation of Uyghur spouses of Pakistani nationals comes as a very regular practice.

Earlier Pakistan had deported 14 Uyghur Islamic students. They were deported as China accused them of being terrorists. Pakistan handed over these students to Chinese authorities and they were killed. Earlier in 2010, Pakistan deported 5 Uyghurs from Balochistan province in the country. These people had no connection with any terror group.

Earlier in October, 43 countries called on China to ‘ensure full respect for the rule of law’ for the Muslim Uyghurs.