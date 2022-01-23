Sam Curran reveals reason behind skipping IPL mega auction

The Indian Premier League’s 2022 season will be preceded by a mega-auction that will see a substantial reshuffle in all of the teams, as well as the addition of two additional franchises to the roster. For the first time since 2018, over a thousand cricketers from around the world have registered for the mega-auction. The playing roster, however, has a few of significant omissions, including England’s Sam Curran.

The English all-rounder, who was a vital member of the Chennai Super Kings before being discharged following the 2021 season, will not play in the IPL this year. Curran stated the cause for his absence on his official Twitter account. ‘It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I’m back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket,’ Curran wrote.

Curran was a member of the Super Kings for two seasons, joining from Kings XI Punjab in 2020 and 2021. (now Punjab Kings). In the IPL, he appeared in 32 games (23 for CSK), capturing 32 wickets and scored 337 runs with a strike rate of over 150. he English all-rounder is also the IPL’s youngest player to score a hat-trick. In a group stage match against Delhi Capitals during the 2019 edition of the tournament, he accomplished the feat for Kings XI Punjab.