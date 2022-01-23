This is the ‘most powerful’ sex organ in humans

As per studies, the most powerful sex organ in the body is not situated in between your legs but it is the brain. As per researchers, the parts of brain get aroused when dirty talk is done are the powerful catalyst which strokes the right organs.

The sex drive is originated from the hypothalamus which is responsible for the production of testosterone in males. The amygdala is the center for fear on the other hand. Both brain regions strongly effect how we respond to dirty talk and sexual stimulation in general.

Men have larger hypothalamus when compared to females hence they have more sex drive and men tend to initiate arousal through a mere contact and why men are less cautious about who they take on as sexual partners. Partners who seek a submissive role, on the other hand, are led more by their amygdala, one of the brain’s fear centers.

Talking dirty to your partner will arouse them as it hits the right parts of the brain. It feeds our need for intimate conversation and lust for sexual activity. The same will provide you a multi layered sexual experience than physical touch.

Dirty talk works because it’s sex through suggestion, and to our brains, suggestion can be just as powerful as full-on execution.

A big part of our sex lives is defined by the things we have learned about sex, by what we think and how we think about sex and by what we know and believe about relationships.