Esha Gupta is on the slowest road to recovery.

While actor Esha Gupta is recovering in Madrid from Covid 19 , her family in Delhi is also fighting the virus. And not being able to be with them makes her feel powerless and and it is now seen to be affecting her mental health as well. ‘I assumed I’d be one of those people who would be spared from contracting the virus because I was shooting in Kolkata during the peak of the outbreak in India in January, we had cases even during my other series set, but my colleagues and I were protected.’ she said.

‘The fact that I’ve been sick with a fever and cough for two weeks and have lost my sense of smell has made me more worried but more cautious about my health, My entire family is sick with Covid, and I can’t imagine how much worse it may be for anyone.’ Gupta added.