Nexzu Mobility launches Bazinga e-bicycle in India

Mumbai: India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Nexzu Mobility has launched e-bicycle named Bazinga in the market. The unisex e-cycle comes with a single detachable lithium ion battery.

The e-cycles are available for pre-booking on the Nexzu Mobility e-commerce website and social media handles. Deliveries for the pre-bookings will begin in February 2022. Nexzu Mobility is also offering an EMI alternative with Zest money, as well as easy payment options for customers.

The e-cycle has been priced at Rs 49,445.