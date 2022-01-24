Shoaib Akhtar suggests the next Indian Captain in an unusual turn !

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar urged India to groom fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as India’s next test captain after Virat Kohli’s sudden exit.

While speaking to Sports Today, Shoaib Akhtar questioned India’s captaincy preference for batsman, pointing out Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, Pakistan’s three great fast bowler leads. He also said that Jasprit Bumrah should be made vice-captain so that he can be groomed for captaincy.

‘Why don’t you look at fast bowlers as captain. Kapil Dev was a fast bowler, wasn’t he a great captain? I don’t know why there is this notion that batsmen are more clever than us. For Pakistan, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have all been captains,’ Shoaib said.

Earlier last week, Bumrah had admitted that he is ready to lead the Indian team in Test format, if given the opportunity.