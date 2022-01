Jakarta: At least 19 people have died in a fire at a karaoke bar in West Papua, Indonesia. The bar was set to fire after a clash between rival gangs. As per police, 1 person was stabbed in the fight early on Tuesday before the bar was set on fire with 18 people trapped inside.

Police informed that clashes among youths in cities are normal. The clash was between two rival gangs from the neighbouring island of Maluku.