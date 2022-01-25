Cyber stalking; cybercops trace stalker over complaint from Actor Tini Tom.

Tini Tom, a film actor and mimicry artist, has praised Kerala Police for apprehending a person who had been stalking and insulting him over the phone for more than three months. The actor thanked the cops by going live on the Kerala Police Cybercell’s social media account. He also posted the footage to his Facebook page.

The actor claims that a young man named Shias has been abusing him over the phone for several months. ‘He called from a different number after I blocked his number. His major goal was to tape my words and make them public,’ the actor explained.

Tini claimed he decided to report the harassment to the police when it got out of hand. Within ten minutes, the cops had located him. ‘He is a small boy and considering his future, I decided not to press for the complaint. Moreover, I got to know that he has some minor mental health issues,’ Tini explained.