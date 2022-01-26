7-year-old Tamil Nadu girl wins PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award

Vishalini, a 7-year-old child from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, got the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on January 24 at a celebration held at the Virudhunagar Collectorate.

The daughter of Virudhunagar district residents Naresh Kumar and Dr Chithrakala, Vishalini is a class 2 student at the Delhi School of Excellence in Attapur, Telangana. PM Modi presented the girl with a citation and Rs 1 lakh after she was chosen for the award given to youngsters under the age of 18 for her creation of technology for a home with Automatic Functional Life Rescue Flood House.

Vishalini N C is among the youngest patent holders of India. She has invented “An Automatic Multi-Functional Life Rescue Flood House” which can help prevent drowning during floods. May you keep coming up with more such innovations in the service of people. pic.twitter.com/ZUPftZiLXe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

This will allow individuals, particularly the most vulnerable, such as pregnant women, children, senior citizens, physically challenged, pets, and property, to protect themselves from drowning during floods. Meanwhile, the child patent was granted by the Centre for the invention.

Meghanatha Reddy, the Virudhunagar District Collector, and the child’s father, Naresh Kumar, were present at the ceremony.