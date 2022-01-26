Kerala groom dresses as the movie hero ‘ Minnal Murali ‘while fans tag the actor !

Minnal Murali, a Malayalam film, is still generating excitement weeks after its Netflix debut. A couple that used Minnal Murali as inspiration for their’save the date’ invitation has now given their wedding a Minnal Murali twist as well. On January 23, the pair married, and the groom, Amal Raveendran, arrived dressed as Tovino Thomas’ character from the film.

Raveendran exchanged garland with the bride while dressed in a crimson and blue outfit. The married couple can be seen sprinting in the film, which is set in lush green paddy fields in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Many people tagged Thomas in the video to notify him to it.