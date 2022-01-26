DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Kerala model of development is India’s pride; Governor heaps praises in his R-day address

Jan 26, 2022, 01:46 pm IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan heaped praises on Kerala in his Republic Day address. He said that Kerala model is the country’s pride when it comes to fundamental development.

The Governor delivered his address after hoisting the flag at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The era of Covid pandemic proved India’s strength. Kerala model is India’s pride when it comes to development. Kerala’s strategy for vaccination is also highly appreciable, he said.

Arif Mohammad Khan said higher education sector should also see advancements alongside literacy as well as the health sector.

