Kerala model of development is India’s pride; Governor heaps praises in his R-day address

The Governor delivered his address after hoisting the flag at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The era of Covid pandemic proved India’s strength. Kerala model is India’s pride when it comes to development. Kerala’s strategy for vaccination is also highly appreciable, he said.

Arif Mohammad Khan said higher education sector should also see advancements alongside literacy as well as the health sector.