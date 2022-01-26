On Republic Day, Kareena shares glimpse of Taimur’s ‘tricolored’ breakfast.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of her kid Taimur Ali Khan on Republic Day. On the occasion, the actor tweeted a photo of Taimur eating a nutritious tricolored breakfast. Kareena shared a photo of snacks made from a slice of orange (saffron), apple (white), and what appears to be a kiwi (green) on her Instagram Stories. ‘Tim’s tri-colored breakfast,’ she captioned it and paired it with a tri colour emblem

Kareena will next be featured in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a film starring Aamir Khan. She will appear alongside Aamir in the film, which also stars Mona Singh from ‘3 Idiots’. Jehangir, Kareena’s second kid, was born last year. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, her pregnancy guidebook, was also released.