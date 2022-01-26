Rumors Are False; Priyanka Chopra Not Quitting Jee Le Zaraa

Earlier reports suggested that global icon Priyanka Chopra might be quitting her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zaraa due to the actress’s recent surrogacy birth of her daughter with Nick Jonas. However, a source close to her refuted the rumours, calling them false. “The speculations regarding Priyanka Chopra opting out of the project are absolutely baseless and wrong,” the insider told ETimes.

Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaara also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in prominent parts.According to DailyMail.com, Nick and Priyanka’s baby was born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain until she is healthy enough to return home to the pair. The couple was allegedly expecting their first child in April, and Priyanka had even taken time off work to prepare for motherhood.