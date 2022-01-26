Why is Karan Kundrra the winning slot on Bigg Boss 15 ?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is approaching, and fans are already speculating on who will take home the winner’s trophy this year. The seven candidates are poised to stake their claim this weekend after a longer-than-usual and drama-filled season. The winner will be chosen from Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, or Pratik Sehajpal.

While they all have a claim to the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Karan Kundrra may have the most compelling case of them all. Let’s take a look at some of the things that could help Karan win Bigg Boss 15.

Strong player

Karan has been one of the best performers in the challenges from the beginning of the season. He’s also good at planning ahead of time. His plan of separating the ‘gharwasis’ and stealing map pieces worked in one of the first missions.

Unbiased in the game

In the Bigg Boss house, Karan formed some deep friendships, most notably with Tejasswi Prakash, with whom he had a romance. Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia were also close buddies of his. But he never let his obligations get in the way of his performance. He gave it his all even when he was up against Umar or Tejasswi.

Complete entertainer

Karan is a television host and actor. He knows how to hold a crowd’s attention, and he’s put his charisma and talent to good use in the Bigg Boss house. One of the pleasures of the season was his late-night dancing parties with Umar and Rajiv.

A huge fanbase

And it wasn’t just Tejasswi (or Shamita Shetty) who fell for Karan’s charm; the audience did as well. Karan, who is already a well-known name and face, has built a sizable fan base throughout his time in the Bigg Boss house. And, in the end, a dedicated fanbase that votes for you is all it takes to win this competition.