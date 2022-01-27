Brand Finance report, Nadella ranked no 1 among CEOs

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been named the top CEO in the world by the Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index. ‘Has been credited with overhauling Microsoft’s fortunes by changing its culture towards one of teamwork, innovation, and inclusivity, and instilling a growth mindset throughout the business,’according to Nadella, a first-generation Indian immigrant to the United States.

Three other Indian-origin expat CEOs are also in the top ten: Google’s Sundar Pichai is ranked number five, while Deloitte’s Shantanu Narayan is ranked number fourteen. Tatas’ N. Chandrasekhar is ranked 25th, while M&M’s Anand Mahindra and Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani are ranked 41st and 42nd, respectively. Dinesh Kumar Khara of the State Bank of India is ranked 46th. CEOs (sometimes referred to as ‘brand guardians’) from the tech and media industries dominate the top ten of the Brand Finance rating.