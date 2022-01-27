State government extends closure of schools

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close schools across the state till February 15. Online classes will continue in the state. This decision to close schools has been taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The state reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342.Lucknow alone has reported 2096 new cases on Wednesday. Lucknow recorded a maximum of 3,294 new cases, followed by 1,323 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 902 from Meerut, 852 from Ghaziabad, and 594 cases from Varanasi, besides reporting cases from other districts.