Woman kidnapped, gang raped and hair chopped – atrocity on R Day ! 4 men arrested;

Four people have been arrested by the Delhi Police after a lady was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and assaulted on Republic Day in the Vivek Vihar district of the national capital. According to authorities, the incident is believed to have occurred as a result of the woman’s personal animosity toward the accused.

The accused chopped the woman’s hair, garlanded her with shoes, forced her to wander on the streets in such a way. The lady is married and the mother of a child. She was being followed by a local teenager who eventually committed suicide in November. The woman was blamed by the youth’s relatives for his suicide.

The incident was reported to the police by the woman’s younger sister. The woman is currently receiving counselling. According to the Delhi Police, ‘In the Shahdara District, a woman was sexually assaulted as a result of personal animosity. Four suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. The victim is receiving all available assistance and counselling.’