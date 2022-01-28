FIR filed against film maker for obscenity;

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the Information Technology Act, an activist has written to the police requesting a First Information Report against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and the producers of the Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.

Seema Deshpande, the Mumbai president of the NGO Bhartiya Stree Shakti, referenced the film’s trailer, claiming that it depicts boys engaging in obscene actions, which is a violation of the POCSO Act. The trailer is ‘lascivious’ and ‘appeals to the prurient in interest,’ according to the statement.

Deshpande believes the Central Board of Film Certification should have reported the incident to the police if the film had been certified.

‘On the 14th of January, the film was released, and the directors blurred the sequences. The storyline, however, stayed the same… the directors have pulled down the trailer after an uproar, but it is still online…,’ Deshpande’s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar said.