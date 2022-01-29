Devaswom min steps in to save the tender inviting Brahmin cooks to the Guruvayur festival

Thrissur: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has cited ‘Covid’ as the reason for the Guruvayur Temple administration’s retraction of a tender notice that sparked a storm due to its alleged casteist nature.

The temple management recently issued a ‘quotation notice’ for different activities related to the Guruvayur festival, which will be held between February 14 and 23. The cooks and their helpers had to be Brahmins, according to one of the conditions included in the notice. The notice received a lot of backlash, especially on social media.

Sandeep Vachaspati, a BJP Kerala spokesperson, described it as an attempt to divide and discriminate the Hindu population. In a Facebook post, Vachaspati stated, ‘There is a collaborative effort to tell that casteism still exists among Hindus.’

Following the meeting, Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the minister for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, declared that the quotation notice will be scrapped.

Radhakrishnan revealed the news in a Facebook post. ‘The quoted notice requesting Brahmins to distribute food produced at the temple as part of the Guruvayur Temple Festival has been removed. I personally intervened and ordered the sign to be removed as soon as I became aware of the situation.’