Former Catholic school turns into apartments in Detroit

In Detroit, a historic Catholic school has been turned into affordable housing.

According to the mayor, no person will spend more than 30 percent of their income in rent at Transfiguration Place Apartments in the city’s Campau/Banglatown neighbourhood.

The old Transfiguration School, which is 21,500 square feet (1,997 square metres), has been under construction for approximately a year. According to Archdiocesan Director of Properties Michael McInerney, the school had served the neighbourhood for nearly a century.

The two-story structure was constructed in 1926 and functioned as the congregation’s chapel until 1950, when a new church was built next door. The parish school closed in 2005, but until early 2014, it was leased to a charter school.

The $7.2 million project is being developed by Ethos Development Partners and Cinnaire Solutions.