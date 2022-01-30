Mammootty offers legal assistance to Madhu’s family

Palakkad: Actor Mammootty’s office disclosed their willingness to take necessary steps to provide legal assistance to the family of Madhu, who was killed in the mob lynching here a few years back, Madhu’s sister Sarasu informed. 30-year-old Madhu, a tribal youth, was lynched to death by an angry mob on February 22, 2018.

She also said that she needs a CBI probe into Madhu’s death and other matters would be decided in consultation with tribal organisations. Mammootty had held a meeting with Law Minister P Rajeev regarding the provision of legal aid. People from Mammootty’s office will visit Madhu’s house in the next few days following the minister’s guidance.

Also read: Girl subjected to intense ‘interrogation’ and mental abuse by ‘fiancée’s family; hospitalised due to trauma

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kerala Government had decided to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case. The Director-General of Prosecution informed that the prosecutor will be appointed after considering the interest of Madhu’s family as well. The decision was made after the Mannarkkad SC/ST court questioned the repeated absence of the special public prosecutor in the case.