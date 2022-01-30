Manchester United investigates assault allegations against Greenwood

Manchester United is investigating claims that striker Mason Greenwood abused a woman.

The Premier League club issued a statement in response to allegations contained in photographs and audio that are no longer viewable on a woman’s Instagram account.

When contacted about Greenwood, United replied, “We are aware of photographs and allegations circulating on social media.” “We will not comment further until the facts are established.” Manchester United does not support any form of violence.”

When contacted about Greenwood, officers in Manchester stated that they were looking for information on the claims.

“The Greater Manchester Police Service is aware of photographs and videos that are circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full extent of the situation.”

Greenwood remained silent for several hours after the charges were initially made public.

Greenwood, who is 20 years old, rose through United’s youth system to the first squad.