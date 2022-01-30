Maulana Tauqir Raza’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

Lucknow: Ittihad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan’s daughter-in-law Nida Khan joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Sunday. Nida Khan said that she joined BJP jo strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Muslim community will also vote openly for the BJP. I have joined BJP because it brought Triple Talaq law and worked for empowerment of women of all religions’, said Nida Khan. She also claimed that Muslim women will vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and the party will form government in the state.

Also Read: 4 including 3 children killed in fire at oil factory

Ittihad-e-Millat Council is an ally of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.