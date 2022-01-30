Northern Ireland commemorates the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Families and friends of those who were killed and injured on Bloody Sunday marched in Northern Ireland to commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in the conflict known as The Troubles.

On January 30, 1972, thirteen people were murdered and fifteen others were injured when British forces opened fire on civil rights demonstrations in Derry, commonly known as Londonderry.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Bloody Sunday Monument on Sunday for the annual commemoration service and wreath-laying ritual.

After an official investigation concluded that the soldiers fired without justification on defenceless, fleeing people and then lied about it for decades, the British government apologised in 2010.

The findings challenged an initial investigation conducted shortly after the slayings, which claimed that the soldiers were defending themselves against Irish Republican Army explosives and gunmen.

In 2019, a former British soldier was charged with the deaths of two demonstrators and the injuries of four others.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament that Bloody Sunday was “one of the darkest days in the country’s history” and that the United Kingdom “must learn from the past.”