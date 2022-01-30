Teen earns Rs 50,000 by cleaning up strangers’ closets!

According to reports, a 19-year-old student earns up to £500 (Rs 50,000) per month by cleaning strangers’ messy closets. Ellen McMahon from Leicester, UK, declutters and colour coordinates her wardrobes for 3-to-9 hours each week.

‘I could do it all day every day because I am obsessed with organising. I love making things look perfect and neat,’ she told the Daily Mail. She added, ‘It takes me a minimum of three hours to declutter and colour coordinate a wardrobe. It obviously depends on how big the wardrobe is too but I have spent nine hours on one before. I don’t mind though as I find it very satisfying’.

Ella charges between £15 and £20 per hour (Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000). Her inspiration came from organizing the wardrobes of family and friends. She said, ‘I love fashion and looking at clothes so it is fun for me. When I have a new client, I always go through their clothes with them as you don’t realise how much you hoard. We then bag up to four to six bags full of unwanted clothes and I drop them off at a charity shop’.

Every two weeks, Ella visits about 20 of her regular clients. She believes decluttering is healthy for the mind. As Ella explained, ‘When everything is organised and neat, it is easy to find items, since the colours are organized in sections, so there will be no mess’.

‘Cinderella’s Closet’ is Ella’s side business helping her save money that she can use to buy a house while she studies at the university. She posts videos showing how the wardrobes looked before and after decluttering. Ella added, ‘Most of the time, people just throw their clothes into a draw and by the end of the week, clothes are everywhere. But once I visit, they are colour coordinated making it easier to find an item. In the long run, an organised wardrobe saves a lot of time and hassle’.