Drugs worth 43cr seized from IGI airport, Delhi . Woman arrested

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a 40-year-old foreign national was apprehended with drugs worth over Rs 43 crore, according to customs officials, making it one of the biggest recoveries at Delhi Airport in recent times.

According to a customs officer, the suspect, who was from Ivory Coast and landed in Delhi from Doha on Thursday, was apprehended after receiving a tip. A white powder was purportedly discovered in the false bottom of her luggage during a search of her belongings. Cocaine was detected in the powder. It weighed 2,880 grammes and is valued at 43.2 crore in the international market, according to the official.

Sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were used to arrest the woman.