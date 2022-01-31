Karnataka sending expert team to gauge possibilities of wine sale in MH supermarkets

The state of Karnataka will send a delegation to Maharashtra to evaluate the wine-selling strategy there. K Gopalaiah, Karnataka’s excise minister, said on Sunday that his administration will decide on the model’s adoption based on the committees’ reports.

Last Tuesday, Maharashtra approved the selling of wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores for a fee of $5,000 per year. According to the state cabinet, the decision is intended to provide Indian wineries with a more accessible marketing avenue. ‘It is newly introduced. We will send a committee to study it and will make a decision based on their report’, Gopalaiah told news agency ANI

‘We will have to see if it helps the government and also that it does not affect businesses,’ he said, emphasising that the Karnataka government does not have to adopt the same model just because Maharashtra has.