Two year old leopard cub killed by a speeding vehicle on the KMP Expressway

A two-year-old male leopard cub was hit by a speeding vehicle near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal road on Saturday morning died at the Rohtak zoo’s veterinary department on Sunday while getting treatment, according to forest officials. The leopard succumbed to the injuries on Sunday, said Rajender Parsad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, Gurugram.

‘When our staff had rescued the leopard, it was unable to move. The leopard suffered a fracture in its left leg and spinal cord due to which it was unable to move. The animal had sustained grave injuries and it was also facing problem in breathing during the treatment’ Dangi explained.

Officials claimed on Saturday that the leopard may have been involved in an accident on the KMP freeway three days earlier, but that it had sought cover in a field and was unable to move owing to serious injuries. Leopard deaths have been reported in Gurugram and adjacent regions in the past after being purportedly hit by vehicles.