Avaan made his way to Bollywood

Avaan, a kid actor who played Tovino Thomas’ boyhood in the superhero film ‘Minnal Murali,’ has made his way to Bollywood. Avaan is overjoyed over the prospect of starring in Raam Reddy’s Hindi film ‘Pahadom Mein.’

Kozhikode native Avaan began his career as an anchor in the entertainment industry while still in kindergarten in Dubai. With ‘Jimmy Ee Veedinte Aiswaryam,’ he made his film debut. He’s also appeared in a Britannia Biscuits commercial. Following that, he landed the role of young Jaison in ‘Minnal Murali.’ After witnessing Avaan’s videos on YouTube, director Basil Joseph cast him in this role.

To facilitate his acting profession, his parents have enrolled him in a school in Kozhikode. Avaan is receiving more opportunities and phone calls from the film industry.