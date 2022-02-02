Salman Khan shares pic of his physique during workout session, fans react

Bollywood actor Salman Khan famed for his well-kept figure has recently shared a photo from a gym session, setting significant fitness goals for his fans and followers.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ host shared a photo of himself working out and showing off his chiselled physique on his Instagram account. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘Getting back’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered him with affection and appreciation. One wrote, ‘Sultan is back’ while another commented, ‘Awesome’.

Also Read: ‘Om Namah Shivay’: Sreesanth after making it to the IPL mega auction final list

On the job front, Khan is set to star in the film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor, who was most recently seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has a busy schedule ahead of him.