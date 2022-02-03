Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar, rising crude oil prices and muted opening of the Indian equity market has weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.84 against the dollar. During trading it then slipped further to 74.91, registering a decline of 8 paise over the last close. The Indian currency on Wednesday had settled at 74.83 against the American currency. It is trading at 20.41 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10%.