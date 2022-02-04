‘Common uniform helps unite students as Indians’; Karnataka Home Minister speaks out on Hijab row

Following cases of girl students wearing hijabs and male students wearing saffron shawls in retaliation, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that a school’s uniform is something that should be followed to. ‘It also helps the children forget about their differences and unite together as Indians,’ he added.

‘To follow our beliefs, we have our worshipping places, and all of things can be done there. I’ve requested that the police examine the communal forces involved in this incident.’ he continued. ‘It is not about prohibiting students from wearing a headscarf; even saffron fabric should not be worn, Students should adhere to the school’s rules.’ the home minister added.

Kota Shrinivas Poojari, the Minister of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, has also made views about the ongoing Hijab debate in Karnataka.