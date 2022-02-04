Moses J. Moseley, The Walking Dead actor died at the age of 31.

Moses J. Moseley, a 31-year-old actor who appeared in shows such as The Walking Dead, Watchmen, and Queen of the South, has died. Moses’ body was discovered last week in Stockbridge, Georgia, as per Variety. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

His death was announced by his representatives at Avery Sisters Entertainment, who paid tribute to him on the company’s official Facebook page. His representatives Gerra and Demia Avery have said, ‘With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened. For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!’