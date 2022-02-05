Dutch journalist pulled away by guard while covering Beijing Winter Olympics during live broadcast

A Dutch journalist was interrupted by Chinese guards and dragged away from the spot mid-broadcast on Friday as he reported outside the National Stadium at the Beijing Olympics. Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, was doing a live cross on Friday for the Winter Games when a security guard stepped in front of the camera and began to push him away.

In a video that has gone viral on media platforms, den Daas attempts to continue the broadcast before he eventually is forced to stop. As the camera zooms out, several other guards are seen standing nearby. ‘We are now being pulled out of here.. We have just been expelled from another area, so I’m afraid we’ll have to come back to you later’ (translated), the reported is heard saying in the video.

Onze correspondent @sjoerddendaas werd om 12.00u live in het NOS Journaal door beveiligers voor de camera weggetrokken. Helaas is dit steeds vaker de dagelijkse realiteit voor journalisten in China. Hij is in orde en kon zijn verhaal gelukkig een paar minuten later afmaken pic.twitter.com/GLTZRlZV96 — NOS (@NOS) February 4, 2022

The clip posted ends with another guard stepping up to the camera operator and blocking the camera’s view of the situation. It is not immediately clear why den Daas was interrupted by the security guard. But he was released, and was able to complete his story later.

During the Olympics, international reporters have been under strict protocols including daily COVID-19 testing and the use of a health monitoring app, according to Insider. In addition, several countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Canada, have declared a diplomatic boycott on the Beijing games citing human rights abuses, which China has denied.