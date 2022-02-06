India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 169.46 crore

New Delhi: More than 169.46 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the country. The recovery rate is currently at 95.91%. 16 states and UTs have achieved 100% first dose Covid vaccination coverage and 4 states and UTs between 96 to 99%. Meanwhile, Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years