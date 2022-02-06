Media maverick faces allegations of molesting ‘orphan girls’

The Egyptian businessman was arrested on allegations that he abused seven girls at an orphanage he founded a month after he was allegedly busted for ‘human trafficking’ and ‘sexual assault’. Media and real estate magnate Mohamed El-Amin was arrested on January 8 and held in custody while investigations into allegations that he ‘sexually assaulted children using force’ were taking place. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of 25 years.

A Facebook page alleging sexual assault against young girls brought the case to public attention. The page was owned by the Al-Mustaqbal group, which owned CBC TV before it was sold in 2018. AFP reported on Saturday that ‘witnesses confirmed the victims’ testimonies’ during the investigation, referring to a group of girls housed at an orphanage opened by Amin in Beni Suef, about 100 km south of Cairo.

Apparently, images were found on the businessman’s phone, as well as recordings of orphans recounting the alleged assault. The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, affiliated with the government, referred the cases to the prosecutor on December 10.

In the prosecution’s statement, the victims claimed Amin regularly assaulted them ‘without their consent’. ‘He abused his power against the orphan girls, whom he sexually assaulted and threatened to expel if they reported him,’ it said. Moreover, the prosecution alleges that Amin took some of the victims to his villa on the North Coast, where he assaulted and encouraged them to perform immoral acts.