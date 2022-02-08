No pipeline for gas if Russia invades Ukraine, says Biden

The US President Joe Biden met with Germany’s new leader on Monday in a whirlwind of diplomacy spanning two continents, vowing to block the important Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas project if Russia continues to invade Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, said that the US and its allies are the only ones talking about invasion.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Moscow for more than five hours at the same time as Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke at the White House in an attempt to calm the issue before it escalates into armed confrontation. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, boosting its military power on a daily basis.

The White House has grown increasingly concerned about the possibility of conflict, and Biden has been trying to rally support among European allies for crippling economic sanctions against Russia if it attacks.

“There will be no Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades, which means tanks and troops crossing the Ukrainian border again,” Biden said. “We’re going to put an end to it.”