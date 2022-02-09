Cases registered after clashes on hijab row: Home Minister of K’taka

On Wednesday, state home minister Araga Jnanendra said some people have been arrested, adding that whether they are outsiders or not will be determined through an inquiry, a day after clashes were reported from several districts in Karnataka as the row over students wearing hijab to high schools intensified.

‘Action will be taken wherever unpleasant things have happened. Police have registered cases. We have arrested a few people, they are outsiders, not students, after inquiry, we will let you know,’ Jnanendra said, according to news agency ANI.