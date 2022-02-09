Hyundai, Kia recalls 5 lakh vehicles

New York: South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia recalled around 500,000 vehicles in the US. The vehicles were recalled due to a potential fire risk in the engines of several models. The automakers advised vehicle owners to park their cars outdoors and away from buildings.

As per the statement issued by the companies, an electrical component in their anti-lock brake systems could short circuit and causes a fire in the engine compartment — even if the vehicles aren’t running. Hyundai is thus recalling 357,830 vehicles and Kia is recalling 126,747 vehicles. The models affected are 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL, 2014-2015 Hyundai Tucson SUVs,2014-2016 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2016-2018 Kia K900 sedans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the USA urged owners to follow the automakers advice.