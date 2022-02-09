UK to require pornographic websites to verify that users are 18 and older

As part of new internet safety guidelines, the British government announced Tuesday that all pornographic websites will be forced to verify that visitors are 18 or older.

Porn sites will be legally compelled to implement “strong checks” to prevent youngsters from accessing them under the government’s draught online safety bill. Companies might utilise secure age verification technology to verify that a user has a credit card, or they could engage a third-party service to check a user’s age against government data.

Sites that do not comply might face fines of up to 10% of their annual global turnover, according to officials. Their websites might also be shut in the United Kingdom by the communications authority, and their executives could face criminal charges.