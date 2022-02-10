Angelina Jolie advocates for domestic violence legislation!

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement to renew a long-lapsed domestic violence law, just hours after Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie delivered a tearful speech in support of it. A speech by Joanie in Washington, D.C., brought tears to her eyes as she acknowledged that this legislation comes too late for women and children.

‘Standing here at the center of our nation`s power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them,’ Jolie, wearing a black suit and pearls, said. Joe Biden, who first introduced the bill as a senator in 1994, campaigned for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act when it expired at the end of 2018. In the House, the bill’s renewal was approved by a vote of 244 to 172 almost a year ago, but the legislation stalled amid partisan differences over gun access and transgender rights.

‘The reason many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness,’ said Jolie. Republicans Joni Ernst and Lisa Murkowski, as well as Democrats Dick Durbin and Dianne Feinstein, issued a joint media statement confirming they had reached a ‘compromise’ deal to get the bill moving. Deputy Vice President Biden said in a statement he is ‘grateful that this important bipartisan bill is moving forward, and I look forward to it reaching my desk without delay’.