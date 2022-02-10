Chandigarh’s night curfew has been lifted, allowing schools to resume classes from Feb14

The Chandigarh administration lifted the ongoing Covid-19-related restrictions on Thursday, including lifting the night curfew and reopening schools and coaching institutes,according to news agency ANI.

Schools and coaching institutes can reopen with full capacity on February 14 under the new guidelines. The classes, on the other side, will be held in a hybrid mode.

The ongoing night curfew from 12:30am to 5am has also been lifted.

From February 12, the Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will be able to reopen.

The measures have also been eased for markets, shops, malls, restaurants, hotels and bars. The restrictions have also been lifted for gyms, spas, museums etc.

However, the number of people who can gather indoors has been limited to 200, while the number of people who can gather outdoors has been limited to 500. Indoor and outdoor gatherings with a capacity of 50% are allowed, according to the guidelines. The most recent guidelines will remain in effect until new instructions are issued.