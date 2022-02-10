From Feb 14, Meghalaya schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5

Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has said that schools will reopen for Classes 1-5 on February 14 and that no mandatory testing will be required for double-vaccinated people entering the state.

Late on Wednesday, Sangma, who chaired more than a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, said that the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be lifted starting Friday. ‘Starting Friday, no RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals entering the state. From Monday, the schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional ‘he said

Last week , offline teaching for Classes 6-12, as well as in colleges and universities, started. Sangma also said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into bars, restaurants, and movie theatres, and that the odd-even system of vehicle plying will continue in Shillong.

The northeastern state had reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the tally to 92,646, while the death toll mounted to 1,554 with two more fatalities.