Indrani Mukherjee files bail petition in SC on Sheena Bora murder case;

Indrani Mukherjee, the main suspect in the Sheena Bora murder case, filed a bail plea at the Supreme Court on Thursday. The case was adjourned for hearing to February 14 as the apex court did not receive the order copy.

Mukherjee, a former media baron, has been detained in judicial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder of her daughter,Sheena Bora.

Mukherjee recently claimed that Bora, the girl she is suspected of murdering, is still alive. Mukherjee has requested the judge to order the CBI to file an affidavit in response to her claims in an eight-page written motion submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.