Trucker demonstrations in US could begin on Super Bowl Sunday: Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security of the United States has issued a warning to law enforcement and public safety personnel in the US, stating that a long-distance trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates could begin on February 13, when the Super Bowl is held in Los Angeles.

“The convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests,” according to a warning of a trucker protest similar to the one that has brought Ottawa, Canada, to a virtual halt.

According to senior law enforcement officials and documents obtained by Yahoo News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a nationwide warning to law enforcement on Tuesday, stating that the agency “has received reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities across the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers.”

“The group plans to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, D.C. as late as mid-March, reportedly gathering truckers as they travel across the country,” according to the DHS alert, adding that truckers from the Ottawa protest may also travel to Washington to participate.

The unclassified DHS dossier states that as of Feb. 8, the U.S. trucker convoy “appears to be solely aspirational given the event is only being discussed online,” though it cautions that “this might change fast.”