UP polls; Opposition parties criticise Modi’s interview

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview with news agency ANI a day before the first phase of election in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday was criticized by opposition parties, with Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi calling it as more of a political speech. ‘More jugglery, less justice to real issues. Not an interview, but a political speech by the PM [Prime Minister]. Could have done better!’ tweeted Singhvi.

Nagma, the general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, tweeted a brief clip from the interview with the caption ‘what lies’ Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wondered in a tweet whether Modi will do such interviews before each phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. Vandana Singh, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, said Modi gave the interview a day before the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, and that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nervous

Sanjay Kumar Jha, a leader of the Janata Dal (United) and a Bihar minister, thanked Modi for saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a true socialist while the Samajwadi Party practises ‘fake’ socialism. Modi said in the interview that the BJP’s work and development agenda had created a ‘pro-incumbency’ wave in Uttar Pradesh and other states where it is in power.